"Are you opening NCB office or BJP's in Amritsar?" Kejriwal takes dig at Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 18 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday over his decision to open a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Amritsar, Punjab, and questioned whether he was opening an NCB office or a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office.

The Delhi Chief Minister hit out at the BJP and alleged that the BJP workers are not working to fight against drugs in the state; instead, they are using NCB to promote the BJP.

Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "Are you opening the NCB office or the BJP's in Amritsar? Then how can NCB work in villages through BJP workers? This means that you have nothing to do with the intoxication of Punjab. The BJP has to be promoted using NCB. By the way, intoxication had spread only during your and Akali Dal's government, Shah Sahib?"

The political slugfest comes after the office of the Union Minister said that the Narendra Modi-led BJP is working towards making the country free from drugs, and in this regard, they'll be opening the NCB office in Amritsar within a month.

Shah also said that the BJP workers will go to every village and start the journey of public awareness against drugs.

"The Modi government is working towards making the country free from drugs and uprooting the drug trade from within Punjab. The NCB office will be opened in Amritsar within a month to fight the fight against drugs, and within a short time, BJP workers will go to every village and start the journey of public awareness against drugs," Office of Union Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

