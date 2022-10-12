Arranging cabs for drunk customers not possible; Goa bar owners

Panaji, Oct 12 Stating that drinking alone is not the cause of accidents, the All Goa Bar and Restaurant Owners Association (AGBROA) has opposed the government move to arrange cabs for inebriated customers to drop them home or hotels in case of tourists.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Monday had said that arranging cabs for inebriated customers will be a new norm in the coastal state.

Michael Carrasco, president of AGBROA, speaking to reporters said that their association does not accept it.

"Minister says that accidents occur because people drink and drive. But drinking is not the only cause of accidents. There are various other reasons," Carrasco said.

According to him the roads are not in good condition, there are potholes due to which accidents occur.

He said the faulty design of some roads leads to accidents. "Speed breakers are not properly painted, there are no indicators on roads," he lamented.

According to Carrasco if they try to convince their customers in that situation, then they might even fight with them saying when they have their own vehicle, why should they opt for a cab.

He added that if there are app based taxis available then they can opt for the service and go home. "Because there are no taxis, they are forced to drive their own vehicles. If app based taxis are made available then they may choose to travel by it," he said.

Last year too, Godinho had announced this initiative but it had not fructified. Recently the police have intensified checks at night and had fined drunken drivers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor