Arrest those who gave call for genocide of Muslims, demands Owaisi

Hyderabad, Dec 27 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that a mere FIR against those who called for genocide of Muslims at the Dharam Sansad at Haridwar will not help and demanded their arrest.

The Hyderabad MP told reporters here that the organisations who gave the call should be banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Haridwar police on Saturday named two more persons in the First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the alleged hate speeches.

The police earlier booked Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi, and others under Section 153A Indian Penal Code in the case.

Owaisi said the silence of the Samajwadi Party and Congress on the issue had exposed them. He said both the parties worried that they will not get the 'other vote' in ensuing elections. "They (speakers at Haridwar meet) even called for killing Manmohan Singh, who is former Prime Minister of this country. When will you react," he asked Congress leaders.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President said all political parties who believe in the Constitution and the rule of law have to break their silence because the Dharma Sanasad gave an open call for genocide of Muslims. "They said that the Rohingyas in Myanmar were killed and made homeless, Muslims in India should be dealt in similar way," he said.

Owaisi alleged that Dharam Sansad was held and such things were spoken there with the blessing and full support of the BJP government in Uttarakhand.

He also tweeted that Dharam Sansad at Raipur was also not possible without the support of the Congress government in Chhttisgarh. He pointed out that Ramsunder Das, who is the Chairman of Chhattisgarh Gau-Seva Commission and has a cabinet rank, was the chief patron of the Dharam Sansad.

Reacting to reports that Ramsunder Das walked off stage when Sant Kalicharan Maharaj was abusing Mahatma Gandhi, the MP made series of tweets.

He referred to Kalicharan's remarks that the MP, MLA, minister and Prime Minister should be hardcore Hidutvawadi, that if people don't cast votes, Islam will dominate the country and the remark that people should vote in maximum numbers to choose a rule who is staunch Hindutvawadi, no matter which political party he comes from.

"Didn't Ram Sundar find this statement objectionable? Isn't this statement condemnable? Congress leader Pramod Dubey, BJP leaders Satchidanand Upasane and Nandkumar Sai were also present in the audience when Kalicharan was delivering this speech. No one broke his silence," wrote Owaisi.

Owaisi said the talks of Hindu Rashtra, massacre of Muslims, love jihad took place under the patronage of a leader of the rank of cabinet minister of Congress. "The FIR has been registered only on the statement of Gandhiji. Does this mean the talk of our carnage is not a matter of concern," he asked.

The AIMIM leader also took a dig at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. "Baghel ji can stage a dharna in Uttar Pradesh, but what is happening in his own state in the name of religion? Everyone is in this race that who is the biggest Hindu," he said

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor