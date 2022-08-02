Arunachal Guv for constant review of plans to strengthen development in border areas

Itanagar, Aug 2 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (retd) B.D. Mishra, while discussing various border issues with the Army's Eastern Command chief Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, on Tuesday emphasised on constant review of the plans for strengthening development of the border areas.

Defence sources said that the Governor also stressed on goodwill civic actions and welfare of the people by the armed forces in the rural and far-flung areas.

They discussed the issues of national security, road connectivity, Agnipath scheme and recruitment of local youth in the Indian Army.

The Governor appreciated the contribution of the Indian Army towards the wellbeing and security of the people living in the northeastern region, especially in Arunachal Pradesh.

He also complimented Kalita for his and his staff's help in recruiting local youth in the Army.

Mishra suggested that the armed forces should organise more awareness and motivational camps for the recruitment of local youth in different parts of the state.

Mishra also reiterated that soldiers from the state would be the best defenders of safety and security of Arunachal and the nation.

Kalita, who is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, assured his best cooperation in the recruitment process and for instilling a sense of security among the people.

