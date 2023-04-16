Arvind Kejriwal leaves CBI office after nine hours of questioning in liquor policy case

New Delhi [India], April 16 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the CBI office in the national capital after nine hours of questioning in the liquor policy case on Sunday.

Kejriwal arrived at the CBI office for questioning at around 11 am. He was accomped by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders.

Shortly after being detained by Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI office, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the party which was carved out of the anti-corruption movement has seen all kinds of struggle and is not scared of CBI, ED or police detention.

"We want to give the BJP a message that our party was carved out of the anti-corruption movement and has seen all kinds of struggle. We aren't scared of CBI, ED or police detention. BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. We have not been told our crime or the IPC regulation that we have broken," said Raghav Chadha while talking to .

AAP staged a protest outside the CBI office today against Kejriwal's questioning following which the leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj and others were detained and brought to Najafgarh police station in Delhi.

AAP also held a protest in Punjab's Amritsar earlier today against the CBI questioning of Kejriwal in the Delhi excise case.

Ahead of his appearance before the central investigative agency in connection with the excise policy case, Kejriwal paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on Sunday.

Kejriwal was accomped by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Maan, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other top leaders of the party.

Before heading to the CBI office, Kejriwal said that the central agency will arrest him if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has given the orders.

Earlier, fearing that the Central Bureau of Investigation may arrest Arvind Kejriwal as the questioning is underway at the CBI headquarters in the national capital, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai convened a meeting at the party office.

The office bearers, district president, national secretaries and other leaders of the party were asked to join the meeting.

The detained AAP leaders were heard chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. It is a cowardly act. We are not scared of jail," Raghav Chadha said.

