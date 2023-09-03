As BJP gets into poll mode, Centre indicates its ready to shower freebies

New Delhi, Sep 3 Even though the entire Opposition has been accusing the BJP of being in election campaign mode round the year, top BJP leaders, however, say that every decision taken by the Modi government is in the interest of the country and is the reason for some bold decisions.

The BJP leaders say that the Centre did not shy away from taking bold political decisions, for instance demonetisation, GST implementation, etc. And, as far as elections are concerned, the government focuses only on governance for the first four years of its term and then enters electoral politics in its fifth and final term, the BJP says.

If seen from this perspective, the fifth year of the second term of the Modi government has already begun, that is the poll bugle for the election year has started for which the BJP has entered the electoral field by dedicating various major announcements for the people.

Recently, the Modi government's announcement to slash the prices of LPG gas cylinders by Rs 200 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan has once again brought the issue of 'revdi politics' (offering freebies) at the forefront before the crucial upcoming general and several Assembly elections in the country.

Reacting to his own government's decision of slashing LPG gas prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to spread happiness in our family. The reduction in gas prices will ease the burden of the sisters (women) of my family and their life will become easy. May every sister of mine remain happy and healthy, this is my wish from God."

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the people will get relief from inflation and women will no longer be exposed to working in smoke-filled household chulhas.

"On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Onam, Prime Minister Modi has given a discount of Rs 200 on gas cylinders used in domestic households by the mothers and sisters of the country. With this decision, the total subsidy on gas cylinders available under the Ujjwala scheme will now be available at Rs 400. This will provide relief to the public from the rising inflation due to the changing global scenario. Along with this, the Union Cabinet has also approved 75 lakh new Ujjwala gas connections, which will help the poor and needy mothers to get rid of smoke-emitting wooden chulhas," the Union Home Minister added.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda, while directly speaking about the benefits of the reduction in gas prices to 33 crore people, said, "Heartfelt gratitude for the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the decision to drastically reduce the price of LPG gas cylinders across the country. Now Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will be able to avail LPG gas cylinders at Rs 700 and all other usual consumers will now be able to purchase LPG cylinders at Rs 900. This is Modi ji's gift to our 'Nari Shakti' (women) on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This decision of Modiji will benefit 33 crore consumers across the country."

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won more than 22,90,00,000 lakh votes and if the opposition alliance announces a common candidate from the alliance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on 400 or 450 Lok Sabha seats against the BJP, then the BJP will need nearly six to eight crore more votes to win more than 300 Lok Sabha seats, that is, in that case BJP will have to take its total vote share between 29 crore to 31 crore.

However, several opposition party leaders took a jibe at the Modi government's announcement of reducing LPG gas cylinder prices and asked the Prime Minister whether the BJP is also indulging in 'revdi politics' (freebie politics) which he himself and his government vehemently opposed.

The BJP leaders are refusing to say that this decision by the Modi government is a 'freebie'. They say that this measure will improve the standard of living of the mothers and sisters of the country and ease their difficulties.

According to a top cabinet minister in the Modi government, the Prime Minister can make several big announcements in the coming days to ease the difficulties of the people, to reduce the economic burden on them and to improve their standard of living. The Modi government is making a poll pitch dedicating development projects for the people of the country.

BJP national Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam has said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted the mothers and sisters of the country by reducing the price of cooking gas cylinders on the occasion of Rakhi Bandhan, in the same way he will keep giving gifts to the people of the country.

It is clear that political tussle regarding 'Revdi politics' and 'Revdi culture' is likely to continue in the future.

