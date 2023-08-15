Asaduddin Owaisi vrooms on bike in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 15 AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi celebrated Independence Day in his own style by riding his motorbike.

With two national flags fixed to the handle of his Triumph Cruiser, the MP zipped around some areas of his constituency to participate in Independence Day celebrations.

Like in the past, Owaisi hoisted the tricolor at Madina Circle near historic Charminar.

This year, he visited a few other places to unfurl the national flag. Asaduddin Owaisi, who is known for his passion to ride bikes on the roads, left his residence in Shastripuram on bike.

He was accompanied by a couple of security personnel and followers on their bikes.

His father, late Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, was known for visiting his constituency on his Norton motorcycle in the 1970s and 1980s.

Asaduddin Owaisi often travels in a car but on a few occasions, he hits the roads on his favourite motorbike.

After polling for Telangana Assembly elections in December 2018, he had taken everyone by surprise by reaching Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's official residence Pragati Bhavan on his bike.

He had exuded confidence that KCR would form the government again.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor