Asif Zardari buried PML-N, says Sheikh Rasheed after bypolls

Rawalpindi, July 18 Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed said on Monday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari "buried" PML-N, after the party suffered a humiliating defeat in the by-elections in Punjab province, media reports said.

"The funeral of PML-N's [politics] took place yesterday; Zardari has buried the party, and now Maulana Fazlur Rehman should offer prayers for them," Rasheed, who is an ally of the Imran Khan-led PTI, said while addressing a press conference.

Referring to the "landslide victory" of PTI in the hotly-contested bypolls, Rasheed said that it was a "laboratory test" and the nation gave its verdict in favour of Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

"It has been proved today that Imran Khan's narrative has reached every home," Rasheed said, as he doubled down on the demand of dissolving the assemblies this week - and holding snap polls.

"Shehbaz Sharif has become the Prime Minister of just Capital Development Authority (CDA)," Rasheed said, taking a jibe at Sharif.

He also noted that the PTI could have won the fourth seat in Lahore had it taken a better decision - as the party managed to secure three out of the four constituencies.

The former interior minister, who wanted the establishment to stay away from the bypolls, also said that the establishment gained respect due to Sunday's free, fair and transparent by-elections.

PTI grabbed 15 of the total 20 seats in the Punjab bypolls, while PML-N won four seats and the remaining one seat went to an independent candidate.

