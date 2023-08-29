Assam BJP instructs Ministers, MLAs not to address media

Guwahati, Aug 29 Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the death of Assam BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar, who allegedly committed suicide on August 11 after her intimate pictures went viral on social media, the state's party president Bhabesh Kalita has instructed Ministers and MLAs against addressing the media.

A core committee meeting was called in the state party headquarters on Monday night to discuss the preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to party sources, Kalita said at the meeting that “media will not solve any problems of the party, rather they will create problems".

"So, I urge all not to issue any statement before the mediapersons,” he added.

The party president also said that till the Lok Sabha elections, no party MLAs, MPs, Ministers and senior leaders will have any media interaction.

Tahbildar died after allegedly consuming an overdose of sleeping pills after her photos with another BJP leader went viral on social media.

The police have so far arrested two people, one of whom was expelled from the party's primary membership following the development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor