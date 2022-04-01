Assam CM appeals to militant organizations to give up arms after AFSPA withdrawn

A day after the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from most parts of the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to militant organizations including the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) to give up arms.

"I appeal to ULFA-I and other militant organizations which are still in their arms movement, to come forward and take part in the peace process so that we all can make Assam a powerful state of the country," said Sarma in the state Assembly.

The Chief Minister said the withdrawal of AFSPA from most parts of the state will usher in a new horizon of a peaceful environment.

"The state will get new strengths of development. On behalf of Assam and Northeast, I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister and Home Minister for taking this historical decision," he added.

In a major step, the Centre had on Friday reduced disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur.

