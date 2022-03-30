Assam Congress accuses AIUDF of betrayal, blame AIUDF for selling its lawmakers

Opposition Congress in Assam ahead of Rajya Sabha polls accused All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) of “selling” five of its lawmakers to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. This allegation come a day after AIUDF pledged support for Congress’s Ripun Bora.

The voting is going to behold on Thursday, for it BJP has nominated only Pabitra Margherita for one seat and left other seats for its alliance. BJP has tied its knot with United Peoples Party Liberal’s Rwngwra Narzary. However, a lawmaker each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) and Raijor Dal are supporting Congress's Bora.

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah “We joined hands with AIUDF for the polls for the sake of opposition unity against the BJP. But a few days back AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal expressed doubts about the integrity of five of our lawmakers and said they could side with the BJP."

“I can guarantee that all 26 Congress lawmakers and one legislator each from CPI (M) and Raijor Dal will vote for our candidate. But five lawmakers from AIUDF have been sold [to the BJP] and Ajmal is directly involved. He tried to mislead all by casting aspersions on Congress lawmakers" he added.

Borah said AIUDF tried to field its agent for the polls without informing the party and blackmail them, “The election agent informed me a few days back through my general secretary that he will not vote for the Congress candidate.”