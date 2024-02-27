Assam Congress Leader and MLAs Are in Touch With Us, Claims BJP Leader Pijush Hazarika

Amidst speculations of several senior Congress leaders and MLAs joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam cabinet minister and BJP leader Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday, February, claimed that except Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Nurul Huda, several other leaders of the opposition party are in touch with the latter.

While replying to a post by the General Secretary in-charge Assam, Jitendra Singh, Hazarika said that "except Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Nurul Huda, all other leaders and MLAs of the Congress party are in touch with the BJP. It is just a matter of time, except the names listed above, rest will join other parties. Good luck."

BJP Leader Pijush Hazarika Tweet:

Dear Jitendra Singh Ji, except Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Nurul Huda, all other @INCAssam leaders / MLA’s are in touch with us.



It is just a matter of time, except the names listed above, rest will join other parties.



Good luck 🤞 https://t.co/b0nMgUhw85 — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) February 27, 2024

