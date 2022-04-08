Assam exports jackfruit, green chilli to Dubai

Guwahati, April 8 Around two tons of jackfruit and green chilli from Assam's Dhubri district were exported to Dubai on Friday, officials said.

Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan M.P., after flagging off the consignment, said that it is for the first time that these products were exported to Dubai from the state.

The 1.5 ton tender jackfruit and over 0.5 ton green chillies will be distributed and traded through Lulu Group International, through its chain of more than 225 supermarkets and hyper markets across the Gulf countries.The entire export related process was coordinated by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry.

The Lulu Group International and APEDA officials were constantly collaborating and were present during the entire process.

APEDA Chairman Dr M. Angamuthu, who joined the flagging off ceremony virtually, said that the APEDA has supported and guided the process.

The crop was produced by Green Chilli Producer Organisation Cooperative Society Ltd, which has around 560 shareholder farmers from Bilasipara and Nayer Alga Development Block area.

