Assam govt inks agreement to showcase Lachit Barphukan documentary on OTT

Guwahati, July 22 The Assam government has inked an agreement with OTT platform JioCinema to showcase a short documentary that was made on 16th century Ahom general Lachit Barphukan during the celebration of his 400th birth anniversary last year.

An official release stated, “To celebrate Bir Lachit Barphukan's 400th Birth anniversary, the Assam government had produced a short film on the great warrior Lachit Barphukan. The film was first screened on November 25, 2022 during the 400th Birthday Anniversary Celebration of Lachit Barphukan that was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.”

“To ensure that this film gets a much wider reach, the Assam Government has tied up with Jio Cinema to host this short film on the OTT platform.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has decided to produce similar short movies on topics such as Bihu Celebration and 200 years of Assam Tea that will be made available in one of the country’s top OTT Platforms.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The OTT subscriber base in the country is one of the fastest growing in the world. We have close to 45 crores OTT subscribers compared to 15 crores Television sets. We want to showcase Assam's great historical and cultural heritage to this new age audience and in the coming days we plan to leverage some of the successful platforms for this purpose.”

“It is a proud moment for Assam, that a movie on Bir Lachit Barphukan is now available in one of the country's largest OTT platforms, JioCinema '', he added.

Notably, this is also the first ever Hindi language documentary film on the iconic Assamese warrior.

