Assam govt signs MoU with IIM Bangalore for training young professionals

Guwahati, Nov 14 The Assam government on Monday signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore with an aim to bring transformative changes in health, education, women, and child development in the state, officials said.

The MoU has been inked for a two-year Chief Minister's Young Professional Programme (CMYPP) which would start next year.

The state government is aiming to develop a cadre of committed and competent leaders and facilitators to support the government administration under this programme.

The CMYPP has been planned for providing short-term catalytic support to the district administration to improve program delivery in the identified sectors like health, education, women, and child development.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the MoU would hold immense potential for holistic growth of the state, as for the first time such an innovative system has been conceived of to support the district administration for improving programme delivery in the identified sectors.

"Our government is working to build a strong eco-system in terms of governance and administration. In order to leverage the steady growth of the state, we are eyeing building a resilient administration beginning right at the district level," he added.

A senior government official said a total of 75 professionals will form the Chief Minister's Young Professional Programme (CMYPP) cohort. Two professionals will be assigned to every 35 districts and five professionals will be engaged at the state headquarters.

A competitive entrance process will be followed in identifying this cohort.

The eligibility for CMYPP entrance will be a Master's degree in either social science, social work, public policy public health, public administration, law, economics, or management. The entrance exam will be conducted by IIM Bangalore which will be a combination of aptitude, group discussion, and interviews.

CMYPP is designed to support district administration in implementing priority sectors like NHM, RMSA, SSA, POSHAN, and other government flagship programmes.

Director of IIM Bangalore Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan, Assam Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur and other senior government officers were present on the occasion.

