Assam govt to build first underwater tunnel between Numaligarh and Gohpur

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 24 : The Assam government is set to construct the first underwater tunnel between Numaligarh and Gohpur at a cost of Rs 6,000 crores, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

The tenders for the tunnel which will be constructed under the Brahmaputra River, will open next month.

"Assam's first underwater tunnel will be constructed between Numaligarh and Gohpur at a cost of Rs 6000 crores and tenders will open next month," said CM Sarma on Saturday.

On Thursday, CM Sharma inaugurated six newly constructed tea garden model schools in Sonitpur district.

The tea gardens where these model schools were inaugurated include Arun Tea Garden in Dhekiajuli, Adabari and Sonabeel Tea Garden in Rangapara, Kettla and Jingia Tea Garden in Behali and Pabhoi Tea Garden in Biswanath constituency of the district.

"In the 75 years of India's independence, only primary schools and a limited number of ME schools were established in the tea garden areas of the state", said CM Sharma.

He mentioned that the non-availability caused of schools in the tea garden areas caused the students to leave their studies, making the dropout rate increase.

"Due to the non-availability of high schools in the tea garden areas, many students left school midway which led to an increased drop-out rate. The state government, therefore, decided to set up one high school covering 2-3 tea gardens in the state. Last year several tea garden model schools were opened in the Sonitpur district", said the Chief Minister.

CM Sharma also added that a large number of students have been enrolled in each of these institutes.

Underlining various steps taken by the state government for the advancement of the students of the tea garden areas, the Chief Minister informed that 30 seats have been reserved for tea community students to study in medical colleges of Assam. He added that seats for girl students of the tea garden community to study nursing courses would be reserved.

