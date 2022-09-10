Assam govt to create new posts to expedite justice delivery

Guwahati, Sep 10 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said there was a need to expedite the justice delivery system, adding the state government will create 100 new positions.

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim in Guwahati, Sarma said that the Central government has approved Rs 9,000 crore for the improvement of judicial infrastructure, and Assam would receive around Rs 300 crore as its share.

In addition to this, the state government has planned to provide another Rs 300 crore.

"We are coming up with various welfare schemes for those who retire from active practicing," he added.

Sarma also lauded the Bar Council for activities such as orientation programmes for advocates, steps towards digitisation of records, etc.

He further said that the judiciary has always played a key role in upholding the rule of law and maintaining the fine balance of power among the four pillars of our democracy.

"This has ensured the fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizens of this country remained intact," the Chief Minister added.

Sarma further stated: "The ancient Indian law was based on the principle of Dharma or Nyay that talked about the principle of natural justice. It is the same principle that continues to govern our judicial system even today."

Earlier on Saturday, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Gauhati High Court Museum, built at the old block premises where various items such as a handwritten copy of the Constitution of India, robes, and other articles of retired and past judges, litho machine, among others have been displayed.

