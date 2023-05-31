Assam govt to set up centres to procure mustard at MSP

Guwahati, May 31 The Assam government has planned to set up procurement facilities across the state to purchase mustard seeds from farmers at a fixed minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,450 per quintal,

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that mustard growers can sell their products at 101 designated mustard procurement locations.

He said this while speaking to reporters at Janata Bhawan here.

"After buying rice, we have now taken another initiative to buy mustard," Sarma said.

"I request all mustard farmers to sell their goods in government-run marketplaces. The government will sell the mustard it purchases to National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED)."

According to Sarma, the state government will provide NAFED with the bank account numbers of the farmers from whom the government would purchase the mustard.

"Within three working days of the sale of their goods, the benefiting farmers will receive the MSP of Rs 5,450 per quintal straight into their bank accounts. This is a measure to guarantee the wellbeing of state farmers. With this initiative, we hope to purchase 45 lakh metric tonnes of mustard," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma added that the state's dairy producers will soon be able to apply for government assistance. Dairy farmers will receive a subsidy of Rs 5 for every litre of milk they produce.

The Assam State Agricultural Board, Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, and NAFED, the central agency, will handle the purchase.



