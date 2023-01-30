Assam plans grand Bihu festival for Guinness record, PM Modi to attend

Guwahati, Jan 30 The Assam government is planning to take the state's cultural pride, the Bihu festival, to the world stage.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state government is mulling the entry of the Bihu festival in the Guinness World Records.

Talking to reporters in Dibrugarh, he said: "We want to take our Bihu to be recognised globally. It has been planned to arrange a grand Bihu show in the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati coming April where around 10,000 to 15,000 artistes will take part."

A small committee of four ministers has been formed to look after the preparation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to be present in Assam to celebrate the Bihu festival this time," Sarma said.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also announced an ambitious project for the protection, conservation, maintenance, and restoration of the heritage sites of Sivasagar including Rang Ghar, sattras, and monasteries located in the district.

"The state PWD has submitted a project plan in order to improve facilities at the heritage sites. Our government will conclude beautification of iconic Rang Ghar and will also build a state-of-the-art auditorium, gallery, amphitheatre, and heritage village on 83 bighas of land," he said.

