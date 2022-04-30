Assam: Senior police official injured in gunfight, 2 drug-traffickers held

A senior police officer was injured during a gunfight with alleged drug traffickers in Assam's Goalpara district on Friday night, police said adding that two alleged drug traffickers have been arrested and a huge quantity of drugs were seized from their possession.

A police official toldthat the deputy superintendent of Police (DSP), headquarters, Anurag Sarmah sustained injuries during the gunfight. He has been referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Goalpara district V. V. Rakesh Reddy said: "When our team was trying to catch them, they fired upon the police team and the DSP (Headquarter) Anurag Sarmah was injured."

The police official further said that during a Naka checking, the police team had directed two bikers to stop, but they attempted to flee but their bike fell.

The incident took place in the Makri area under the Goalpara police station. One person identified as Farooq Hussain, an alleged trafficker was also injured.

Police have registered a case, further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

