Assembly Election 2024: BJP Leads in Arunachal Pradesh, SKM Likely to Dominate Sikkim

The counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly elections is underway, with the BJP leading in Arunachal Pradesh and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) dominating in Sikkim.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP has secured a significant lead, with 28 seats out of 50 counted so far. The party has already won 10 seats uncontested and is ahead in 38 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) has won 8 seats, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) has won 3, the Rashtriya Congress (RC) has won 2, the Congress has won 1, and independents have won 2. The BJP is likely to secure a majority with a total of 31 seats needed. While in Sikkim, the SKM has secured a decisive victory, winning 29 out of 32 seats counted so far. The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has won 1 seat. The SKM's dominance has left many opposition leaders, including former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, in a difficult position.

Lok Sabha Elections: Exit Polls Indicate BJP Victory

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place on June 4, with the exit polls indicating a victory for the BJP-led NDA. The polls predict that the NDA will win between 350 to 400 seats.