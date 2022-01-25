Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leaders along with Amit Shah arrives at Delhi HQ for CEC meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Deputy CM KP Maurya, and other BJP leaders arrive at BJP headquarters for the CEC meeting ahead of assembly polls. Earlier the reports were coming that the party has given this responsibility to the party’s national president JP Nadda to decide on the names of candidates for the remaining seats in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

The reports are also doing rounds ahead of assembly polls in Uttarakhand, BJP plans to hold 10 meetings at every booth in the state.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.