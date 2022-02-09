Assembly Elections 2022: "BJP to work on women safety for next 5yrs" says BJP leader Anurag Thakur

In the view of assembly elections in five states, BJP union minister Anurag Thakur said that "BJP to work on women safety for next 5yrs; funds for 'CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana' has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, funds for 'CM Samuhik Vivah Yojana' is now at Rs 1 lakh from Rs 51,000. Will give SHG credit cards up to a limit of Rs 1 lakh."

BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. He is the current Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Second Modi ministry.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.