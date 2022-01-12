Assembly Elections 2022: Congress and SP leaders joins BJP in Delhi

Ahead of the elections many members are living and joining the different parties to win the Assembly polls. Now Congress MLA from Behat (Saharanpur) Naresh Saini, Sirsaganj (Firozabad) MLA Hari Om Yadav, and former SP MLA Dr. Dharmpal Singh join BJP. The leaders join the party in the presence of senior Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders in Delhi.

It is been reported that this leader will increase the chances of BJP for winning the elections as they are quite famous in their ruling areas, and also have tons of voters behind them. After the registration of Swami Prasad Maurya from BJP, the party was seeing a slight downfall but now after the joining of new leaders, it is been assumed that the party is all set to rule all the 5 states.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.