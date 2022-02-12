Assembly Elections 2022: Congress have done the work of destroying the state of Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday slammed Congress, said "Congress and former CM Digvijaya Singh have done the work of destroying the state of Madhya Pradesh. Over Rs, 10,000 cr will be given to the farmers by BJP. I ask them (Sonia & Rahul Gandhi), why they never think about farmers?"

He further said, "Before making promises to people during elections, the Congress party should think about what work they are doing in their states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. BJP will change the fate of farmers in Madhya Pradesh."

Yesterday while addressing a door-to-door in Uttarakhand, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Haridwar said "Rahul Gandhi says he's not scared. Who's scaring you? He speaks in Parliament & runs away, he doesn't have the courage to listen to a reply. His public rallies are a source of entertainment. Congress needs no rivals, Rahul Gandhi alone does all that's needed."

He launched his direct attack on Congress and said, "He destabilised a proper functioning govt in Punjab. Congress is going through a leadership crisis. They have a G-24 group in Delhi that openly shows disagreement. Even in Uttarakhand, who is Congress' leader?"