Congress leader RPN Singh resigned from the party and joined BJP. In his resignation letter, he said, 'I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership to the Indian National Congress with immediate effect. I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation people and the party.'

During his joining, he said, 'I am Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, of BJP. This is a new beginning for me Amit Shah ji's visionary of National President Shri JP Nadda ji and Honorable Home Minister Shri I look forward to my contribution in nation-building under leadership and guidance.'

He also pointed out on Congress and said, "For 32 years, I stayed in a party [Congress] and worked diligently. Now it’s not the same party. Even the thinking isn’t the same. If the country is to be taken forward, I would do whatever is needed as a party worker."

"For many years, people asked me to join BJP Today I’ll say better late than never" he added.

