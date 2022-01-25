Assembly Elections 2022: Congress spokesperson calls RPN Singh coward after his resignation

After Congress leader, RPN Singh resigned from the party and joined BJP. The Congress National spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday said that only "cowards jump to parties with completely opposite ideology", pointing to RPN Singh's resignation.

She called the fight between BJP and Congress a "war of ideology". "To win this fight you have to be brave. Only a coward can jump to a party with a completely opposite ideology," she said.

Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh popularly known as Raja Saheb of Padrauna is an Indian politician and former Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He was an MP from the Kushinagar constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha. For the 16th Lok Sabha election even though substantial increase in votes he lost to Rajesh Pandey (BJP).

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.