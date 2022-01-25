Assembly Elections 2022: Congress student wing NSUI launches 'Student Manifesto' from today

Congress student wing NSUI is going to launch 'Student Manifesto' in poll-bound states from Tuesday. The National Students' Union of India has decided to present a student manifesto with nine relevant issues which need to be addressed in the states. The poll-bound will be starting from Goa.

NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan will address the press conference at Goa headquarters in Panaji, speaking to same he said: "Not just in Goa but all over the country the student's extremely affected by the BJP Government's negligence on all of the students' issues, whether it be postponing of exams or their policy on online classes, NSUI on every occasion had to fight and protest during COVID on every occasion when BJP failed to address the student's issues."

This manifesto aims to unite students against issues like unemployment and education.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.