Assembly Elections 2022: Congress to start virtual campaign from tomorrow, Sonia Gandhi likely to join

Due to the covid surge in the country, the EC has banned all the physical rallies and gatherings of elections and stated to do virtually propaganda of their party through social media. And as the elections are not less than one month away all the political parties have started their campaign through various methods some leaders are doing door-to-door campaigns while some are using social media for their propaganda.

However, Congress is also likely to start its campaign through social media from tomorrow 27th January ahead of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand polls. It is reported that party leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also join the campaign, not only this but Sonia Gandhi is also likely to do the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.