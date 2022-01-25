Assembly Elections 2022: Sanjay Raut slams BJP on 'Hindutva', says Shiv Sena was the first party to contest polls on Hindutva

Taking a dig at BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said, "Shiv Sena was the first party in the country to contest elections on the issue of Hindutva…BJP new leaders (Nav Hindutvavadi), are not aware of history, someone has torn the pages of their history. But from time to time we’ll give them information."

Earlier he hit out at BJP and said "We took BJP from bottom to top in Maharashtra. After Babri, there was a Shiv Sena wave in Northern India, if we had fought polls at that time, there would have been our(Shiv Sena) PM in the country but we left it for them. BJP only uses Hindutva for power."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.