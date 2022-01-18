Assembly Elections 2022: "SP to start the registration of distributing 300 units of free electricity tomorrow onwards" : Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav's, SP is going to give 300 units of free electricity and registration for the same is going to start from tomorrow, "Samajwadi Party to start the registration of distributing 300 units of free electricity tomorrow onwards. Everyone with electricity connections to apply with same name as on their bills. Those who’ll need it later, write names as on your ration/Aadhar card," said Akhilesh Yadav.

However, Samajwadi Party is doing everything to win UP assembly polls this year. And to give the party more support West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, and her party are going to fight in SP's defense in the elections. It is reported that Akhilesh wants Mamata to do a virtual campaign for SP, he also send Emissary to Bengal. Akhilesh has sent Samajwadi Party national vice president Kiranmay Nanda to Kolkata for a meeting that has already been finalized between him and Mamata for 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.