Assembly Elections 2022: The Election Commission has ensured that there will be free and fair elections : TMC leader Santanu Sen

TMC MP Santanu Sen on Thursday said the EC has assured everyone that the elections are going to be free and fair, "The Election Commission has ensured that there will be free and fair elections and has also ensured that whenever any such complaint comes about other parties they will remain vigilant" he said.

He also spoke about the 22nd January's raid which happened in Panaji Goa, "On Jan 22, a flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) raided our party office in Panaji, Goa at night & damaged our hoardings, flags. We filed a complaint with EC; We came here to express our apprehensions about whether free & fair elections will be held in Goa" the TMC leader said.

However, Trinamool Congress on Tuesday released the third list of candidates for Goa Assembly Elections 2022. The list includes names like Tarak M Arolkar, Bholanath Ghadi Sakhalkar, Jayesh Kashinath Shetgaonkai, Saifula Khan, Kanta Kashinath Gaude, and Rakhi Naik.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.