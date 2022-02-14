Assembly polls: BJP thanks voters for overwhelming turnout

As voting for the single-phase of Goa Assembly polls concluded on Monday, the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today expressed gratitude to the voters for an overwhelming turnout.

Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanawde said, "Goa saw a record voting for the Assembly polls held today. We are grateful to all our Goans, Election Commission, Central Armed Police Force, Goa Police, officials from various government departments, and the media for putting in their hard work to making this day a memorable one."

"The authorities ensured the election process went smoothly and also took care of COVID-19 appropriate behavior. They all need applause," Tanawde added. The guidelines of the Election Commission of India was also adhered to and the flying squads succeeded in maintaining it, he said.

Tanawde thanked the people of Goa for a huge turnout.

"The efforts of the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer to encourage more and more people to exercise their franchise as well as that of the BJP government has paid off. This was evident from the overwhelming turnout of the voters across all the polling stations," he added.

Goa recorded 75.29 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm as the single-phase polling for all the 40 assembly constituencies in the state was held on Monday.

A total of 301 candidates from different political parties are in the electoral fray in Goa.The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is challenged by Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Aam Admi Party (AAP) in a multi-cornered electoral contest in Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant contested from the Sanquelim constituency against Congress' Dharamesh Saglani while the BJP candidate from Margao seat, Manohar Ajgaonkar was pitched against Congress nominee Digambar Vasant Kamat.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which the BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. The GFP and MGP each have three MLAs, and Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

The counting of votes in Goa will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

