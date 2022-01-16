Assembly Polls: Sanjay Raut slams Delhi CM for kicking off door-to-door campaign in Goa

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited Goa on Sunday ahead of assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place this February.

Kejriwal also announced party's schemes. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Delhi CM for kicking off a door-to-door campaign. Raut said, "Delhi CM is doing door-to-door campaigns in Goa despite increasing cases in Delhi. What's the need? He can just convey his message." If your party (AAP) is so strong why would Delhi CM...(visit Goa), he is needed more in Delhi where cases are increasing, said Raut.

Raut also said that Shiv Sena will contest between 10-15 seats in Goa, NCP leaders are also coming to Goa. Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.