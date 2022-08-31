At times, I feel I would have quit politics: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Aug 31 West Bengal chief minister and All-India Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that at times she feels that she would have quit politics.

"I joined politics to serve the society.. But now I feel that I would have quit politics much earlier had I been aware earlier that the current day politics would be so dirty where me and my family members would have to face so much fake slanders," she told media persons on Wednesday.

Reacting to the recent public interest litigation (PIL) filed at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, demanding central agency probe into the assets of her family members, the chief minister said that if anyone can trace any property in the name of her or any of her family members by illegally encroaching government land, that person will have the liberty to demolish that property using a bulldozer.

"Even my permission will not be required for that. I have asked the state chief secretary to conduct an independent probe in the matter. If there is a single allegation against any member of my family of illegally occupying land, that family member concerned will be answerable," the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, she said she does not stay with her other family members. "They stay separately like nuclear family units. We just get together on social occasions," the chief minister said.

She also referred to the statements made by opposition leaders that the ultimate destination of the proceeds of financial crimes like coal and cattle smuggling and teachers' recruitment scams is Kalighat. Although they did not specify any further, their clear indication was the chief minister's residence which is at Kalighat.

"Why are you stopping at Kalighat? If you have the courage, take the name of the person who is the ultimate recipient of that money. Or do you mean that the money is going to the famous Kali temple at Kalighat?," the chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, she chaired a meeting of the state cabinet where a decision was taken to increase the age for applying for police constables in the state from 27 to 30 years. She announced special uniform allowances for all police personnel irrespective of ranks.

