Atiq's sister blames UP Minister for implicating her family

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), March 7 Aisha Noori, the younger sister of jailed mafia don Atiq Ahmad, has accused state cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, his wife and former Prayagraj mayor Abhilasha Gupta, of conspiring to implicate her brother and family on false charges in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Aisha and two other women of her family, told reporters, "Nandi had borrowed Rs 5 crore from Atiq and was not in a mood to return the amount. After Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and announced to contest urban local body polls for the mayoral seat, the cabinet minister and his wife were upset and hatched a conspiracy against Atiq and family."

Noori alleged that top STF and police officials were threatening to kill both, Atiq and Ashraf, in a fake encounter and all family members were being tortured on the pretext of quizzing.

"When Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav challenged the chief minister during the Assembly session, he stated 'Mitti me mila denge'. This gave an advantage to the police as well as STF to target Atiq and Ashraf," she said.

She has asked the state government to ensure the security of her family members, including Atiq and Ashraf.



Meanwhile, Nandi in a tweet said that the investigation into the case was heading in the "right direction", adding that some people were making futile attempts to level baseless allegations which were untrue and nonsense.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor