Atiq's son may also be killed in encounter: SP MP

Etawah, March 7 Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, MP and secretary general of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has said that he apprehended that one of the two minor sons of Atiq Ahmad, could also be killed in police encounter very soon.

"When the real culprits are out of reach, there is pressure from the top to stage encounters. The police have already detained the two minor sons of Atiq Ahmad," he said on Tuesday.

Yadav, who is in Etawah to celebrate Holi, told reporters: "The constitution gives us the right to life and the police cannot take anyone's life in this manner. They should adopt the legal process in such cases."

He said that in cases of fake encounter, nothing happens to leader but it is the police personnel who will face action.

Replying to a question about potato farmers facing a glut, the SP MP said that the double engine government was not interested in solving problems of farmers.

