Atishi reprimands officials over delay of flyover construction

New Delhi, Aug 7 Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Monday inspected the under-construction flyover at the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction and expressed dissatisfaction.

She reprimanded the officials over the one-month delay in the construction work.

Atishi said that the remaining work must be completed within one month, or else the officials will have to face action.

She emphasised that this flyover is a crucial project aimed at decongesting the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction and Ring Road; therefore, any further delay in its construction will not be tolerated.

She also directed the officials to expedite the pending work and provide regular progress reports.

“The Kejriwal government will not tolerate delays in such important projects. Therefore, every necessary step should be taken to complete the work within the newly set timeline, ensuring that the work is completed on time and opened for the public soon,” she said.

Briefing the Minister, the officials said that more than 90 per cent of work has been completed and the pending work will be finished soon.

They told the minister that the flyover will be opened for public in September.

Atishi said that Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest areas in terms of traffic. Soon this traffic load will increase due to the construction of the Rapid Rail Transit System. The area already has a railway station, metro station, and ISBT. Sarai Kale Khan will soon develop as a critical Transport hub, thus officials must ensure that flyover construction is completed soon.

She said that the Kejriwal government is constructing a flyover at the Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction to make it congestion-free. This 643-meter-long, 3-lane flyover being built from ITO to Ashram will create a signal-free corridor on Ring Road, resulting in saving time and reduced fuel consumption for commuters.

She said that the construction of this flyover will provide smooth traffic flow on Ring Road, benefiting the hundreds of thousands of vehicles that travel from ITO to Ashram daily.

She said that there is an existing flyover for traffic travelling from Ashram to ITO, but the opposite direction, from ITO to Ashram, has to stop at the traffic signal at this T-Junction, causing congestion issues. After the completion of this 643-meter-long, 3-lane flyover, commuters will be relieved from this traffic jam.

