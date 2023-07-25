Attacks on Crimea will continue: Ukraine Defence Minister

Kiev, July 25 Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that attacks will continue on Crimea and the Kerch bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula to mainland Russia.

In an interview with CNN, the Defence Minister said: “All these targets are official targets because it will reduce their capacity to fight against us (and) will help to save the lives of Ukrainians."

When asked if Ukraine’s aim was to permanently disable the bridge, Reznikov responded: “It’s normal tactics to ruin the logistic lines of your enemy to stop the options to get more ammunition, to get more fuel, to get more food, etcetera. That’s why we will use these tactics against them.”

Reznikov also accused Russia of operating as “a terrorist state" as it continued to pummel the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and the surrounding region over the past week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor