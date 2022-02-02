Attempt being made to abolish institutions, says Gehlot hailing Rahul Gandhi's speech

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday lauded Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha and said that his speech was the voice of the common man of the country alleging that the focus of the Centre is on the service of big "capitalists".

Earlier today, criticizing the President's address, Gandhi said the speech had no strategic vision and did not touch upon the main challenges that our country is facing currently including the growing gap between the extremely rich and the poor in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said in Hindi, "Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha is the voice of the common man of the country. In India today, an attempt is being made to abolish institutions and implement the rule of just one person. The gap between rich and poor is increasing. The focus of the Modi government is only on the service of the big capitalists."

The Chief Minister further said that the Central government takes "unilateral decisions" without consulting the states which leads to disputes between the Centre and the states.

"Raising the voice of the states, Rahul ji said the truth that the central government does not believe in dialogue with the states. The central government takes unilateral decisions without consulting the states on which there are disputes. The people of the country have decided to make up their minds against the repressive policies of the BJP," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

