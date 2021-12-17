Aus state reimposes Covid curbs

Brisbane, Dec 17 In the wake of a fresh Covid-19 outbreak after its borders were reopened, the Australian state of Queensland will reimposed restrictions starting from Saturday onwards, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Friday.

Queensland health authorities reported 20 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, of which four were imported, seven interstate infections and nine contracted in the community, rpeorts Xinhua news agency.

On Wednesday, Australia reopened its borders to international traveller and Queensland reopened to interstate travellers from New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, which are epicentres of the current Covid outbreaks in the country.

In response to the surging cases, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that from 1 p.m. Saturday, masks will be mandatory across the state in locations including public transport, ride share, airports and planes, shops and retail centres, hospitals and aged care.

Unvaccinated people will also be unable to visit vulnerable settings from Friday, including hospitals, residential aged care, or any festivals and entertainment activities, either indoor or outdoor.

"A lot of people coming into our state, seeing family and their loved ones, but we just need protection so we can enjoy our freedoms," Palaszczuk said.

"We are seeing more cases and we definitely don't want to see a massive escalation over Christmas-New Year," she added.

