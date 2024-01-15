Ayushmann Khurrana invited to Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya

Mumbai, Jan 15 Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently delivered the superhit film ‘Dream Girl 2’, has been invited to attend the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya.

Ayushmann was personally handed over the invite for the grand consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’ by CA Ajit Pendse, Mumbai Mahanagar Sampark Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Mumbai.

The actor will join the biggest luminaries of India, including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Manmohan Singh, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Yash from the Indian film industry and industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, and T.S. Kalyanaraman at the auspicious ceremony.

As per media reports, over a lakh devotees are expected to come to the temple town on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also present be at the Ram Mandir during this ceremony.

