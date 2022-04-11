Azam Khan aide expresses disappointment with Akhilesh Yadav for ignoring Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan Sanu expressed disappointment with party chief Akhilesh Yadav for ignoring his colleague over the years and not visiting him in jail.

"Akhilesh Yadav met Azam Khan only once in the jail and the party made no attempt for his release in the past two and a half years," said Sanu at a party program in Rampur on Sunday.

Azam Khan has been slapped with a number of cases by the Uttar Pradesh government on charges of land grab among others. He has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020.

Azam Khan's aide also attacked Yadav for not making Khan the Leader of Opposition in the UP assembly.

"Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's comment was right that Akhilesh Yadav doesn't want Azam Khan to be out (of jail). We made you (Akhilesh Yadav) and Mulayam Singh Yadav UP CM but you didn't make Azam Khan as leader of Opposition," said Fasahat Ali Khan Sanu.

Earlier during the time of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in early 2022, UP CM while taking a jibe had said that Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail because it will pose a threat to his position.

"Even Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of prison because his (Akhilesh Yadav's) position will be in danger," the UP CM said.

Azam Khan after winning from Rampur Sadar's seat in the recently concluded Assembly polls withdrew his membership from Lok Sabha from Rampur to remain an MLA.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor