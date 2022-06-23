Azam Khan alleges police excesses in Rampur

Rampur, June 23 Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police "wreaked havoc" on the eve of the Lok Sabha bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary seats.

He said that the police "misbehaved" with the SP Lok Sabha candidate.

"If there is a drop in polling percentage, then, the police is to be blamed. I have been up all night. We went to various police stations and the inspector behaved very badly," he said.

Continuing further, he said, "The cops wreaked havoc overnight. Jeeps and sirens were everywhere in Rampur, they took people to the police stations and beat them up and I have heard of some money transfers as well. It is shameful."

Azam Khan said: "I am a criminal, I accept... so my city has also been presumed to be the same. They can do whatever they want, we have to endure. If I want to stay, I have to endure."

Azam Khan was released from jail last month after spending almost 27 months in connection with 89 cases filed against him.

Polling is underway in Azamgarh and Rampur.

