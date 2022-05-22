Azam Khan unlikely to attend Assembly session this time

Lucknow, May 22 Even as all eyes are now on him, senior SP MLA Mohd Azam Khan is unlikely to attend the first budget session of the Yogi Adityanath government that begins on Monday.

Sources close to Azam Khan said: "He needs to recover physically before he does anything else. He is still very weak and during a court hearing on Saturday, he stumbled. I do not think he is in a position to travel to Lucknow right now and attend the session."

Another senior SP MLA who has been in touch with Azam Khan, said that the veteran leader would come to the Assembly, whenever he does, with full preparation.

"He already has all the facts and is rearranging them to counter the vicious campaign that the Yogi government had launched against him. He is preparing notes for every case that has been field against him and he will clear his name in the state assembly but that will probably not be in this session," he said.

Besides, Azam Khan will first have to meet the Speaker to take oath of office as the court did not allow him to be sworn in after getting elected to the state assembly in March since he was in Sitapur Jail.

There are also apprehensions about Azam Khan's future political moves that have been strengthened further after he said that his 'own people' were responsible for his 'tabahi'. His proximity to Shivpal Singh Yadav is also causing concern in SP circles.

Political analysts are of opinion that Azam Khan is known to spring surprises with his political decisions.

"You never know what he will do next and it is this that keeps his friends and foes on tenterhooks. One thing is clear - whenever he comes to the state assembly, he will make a speech that will long be remembered. He is an excellent wordsmith and the 27 months that he has spent in jail will provide ample fodder for his 'relaunch' in politics," said senior journalist R.K. Singh.

