"Azamgarh used to be epicentre of terrorism before 2017" : Amit Shah

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Friday, hit out at the previous governments, saying that the district was called the "epicentre" of terrorism before 2017.

Alleging that Azamgarh's image was destroyed by the previous governments, Amit Shah said that the Bhartiya Janata Party government in the state led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has led it to a new era.

"I still remember, when I was Gujarat Home Minister and a blast happened in Ahmedabad and when Police were arresting culprits, the mastermind behind the blast was caught from Azamgarh. Azamgarh's image was destroyed by previous governments," Shah said while addressing a public rally in Azamgarh.

He further said that Azamgarh used to face the problem of law and order, but now it is the centre of development now.

He further said that electricity used to be made available for 24 hours only during the month of Ramzan.

"I have stayed here in Uttar Pradesh during elections and there was no electricity in villages. People used to get 24-hour electricity only during the month of Ramzan. Now, the BJP government in the state has led to a new era after ensuring electricity round the clock," the Union Minister said.

Earlier in Kaushambi, Shah took a jibe at Congress and said that it is not the democracy that is in danger, but it is casteism and dynastic politics ('parivarwad').

Saying that the people would not forgive the opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha based on legislation brought by the Congress-led UPA government.

"The country will not forgive opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification... Democracy is not in danger, it is casteism and dynastic politics ('parivarwad') which are in danger," Amit Shah said addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Kaushambi Mahotsav.

Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Kaushambi Festival 2023 with CM Yogi Adityanath. On this occasion, both the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, were also present.

"Never in the history of independent India has the budget session ended without one proper discussion. The opposition members didn't let Parliament function, the reason was Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a member. Rahul insulted India abroad. The people of the country see and understand this as well. Once again, the Modi government will cross 300," he added.

