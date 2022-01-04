Bad weather disrupts operations at Srinagar airport, 34 flights cancelled

Srinagar, Jan 4 Due to widespread snowfall in Kashmir on Tuesday, 34 flights to and from Srinagar International Airport were cancelled.

Kuldeep Singh, director Srinagar International Airport said 34 flights to and from Srinagar have been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Flight operation from the airport was cancelled due to poor visibility.

The Valley has received widespread light to moderate snowfall during the last 24 hours. Weather office has forecast more rain and snow till January 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor