Bahuda Rath Yatra accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik speaks to Tripura counterpart Manik Saha, offers support

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 29 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha over the telephone, expressing his regret for the loss of lives in the accident during the Bahuda Rath yatra.

Extending his condolences to the family members of the victims, the Odisha CM said he and the people of Odisha stand strongly with the people of Tripura "during this hour of grief".

The Odisha chief minister also wished speedy recovery to the injured persons while offering all his government's support to the Tripura govt at this time.

CM Patnaik has sent the director of Odisha Mo Parivar, DK Routray, to Tripura to extend support to the people affected by this incident.

Seven people, including three children and three women, were electrocuted to death in the accident during the 'Ulta Rath' (the return of Lord Jagannath's chariot) procession in Unakoti district's Kumarghat on Wednesday.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, meanwhile, ordered a magisterial inquiry in connection with the accident.

As many as 16 people also sustained injuries in the incident.

CM Saha announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

"The state government has decided to provide ex-gratia of Rs 4 lahks to the next of kin of each deceased & Rs. 2.5 lakh for those who suffered severe (above 60%) injuries & Rs. 74,000 for those who have been partially (40-60%) injured. Also passed an instruction for conducting a probe into the incident by a committee headed by District Magistrate and submit the report," Manik Saha said in a tweet.

Also voicing his grief over the incident and condoling the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's relief fund.

