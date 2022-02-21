Bajrang Dal activist death: BJP, Congress destabilizing peace in Karnataka, says JD (S) leader Kumaraswamy

Amid the Hijab row and death of Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka, former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged that incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party and the largest opposition party in the state Congress are responsible for destabilizing peace in the state.

"Last week, when the Karavali issue (hijab row) started, I predicted that this kind of development (killing of Bajrang Dal activist) will take place. We saw the death of a boy. This is the achievement of Congress and BJP. They destabilized peace in this state. They wanted this kind of incident," said Kumaraswamy.

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident.

This death comes amid the Karnataka High Court hearing various petitions over the Hijab ban in educational institutions.

The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU College in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was similar in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The Pre-University Education Board has released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

( With inputs from ANI )

