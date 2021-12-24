Bajrang Dal threatens stir against 'love jihad' in Bihar's Darbhanga

Patna, Dec 24 The Darbhanga unit of the Bajrang Dal has threatened to start a movement against 'love jihad' from Friday.

This was announced after two cousin sisters from Darbhanga eloped with two youths from the Muslim community and got married in a mosque in Kolkata a few weeks ago.

The family members of the girls registered an FIR against their boyfriends under the IPC section of kidnapping. The Darbhanga police managed to arrest the two youths on December 16 and produced them in the district court which sent them to 14 days judicial custody.

Anand Prakash Madhukar, the President of Darbhanga's Bajrang Dal unit, said that the family members of the two girls started a protest after this incident and the Darbhanga police arrested the two youths under pressure from the girls' families.

"The mental state of one of the girls is unstable. Still the youth from the other community eloped with the girl. This seems to be done intentionally which comes under love jihad," Madhukar added.

"Cases like these are increasing in the country. We need to have a strong law against them. Under the pretext of love jihad, youths from the other community were involved in affairs with Hindu girls intentionally, indulging in marriages and forcing them to change their religion. The young girls do not know the consequences of such acts. Basically, the idea behind love jihad is to torture Hindu girls after marriage," Madhukar said.

"We have decided to start a movement in the area to make people aware about the consequences of love jihad. We also want to attract the attention of the state and Central governments to make stringent laws against love jihad," he added.

Krishna Nandan Kumar, Darbhanga (Sadar) Sub-Divisional Police Officer, said that an FIR under the IPC section of kidnapping was registered in Singwara police station in the district.

"We have arrested the accused and traced the two girls from Kolkata. The girls have changed their religion after marriage with the two accused persons," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor